Eastman’s presence led to a petition organized by political scientist Dave Karpf arguing that “Eastman has violated our discipline’s professional ethics by participating in the dangerous attempt to overturn the institution of electoral democracy in the United States,” and “[APSA’s] statement of strong condemnation on January 11th must apply to the Claremont Institute if it is to apply to anyone at all.” The petition attracted more than 250 signatures. Some political scientists tweeted support, while others endorsed the idea in their blog posts. There were political scientists, however, who expressed some qualms about the idea of canceling Claremont’s panels at this late date, no matter how egregious Eastman’s views are.