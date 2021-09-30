But federal lawmakers at the time also saw that there was something deeply undemocratic and downright abhorrent about imposing punishments on noncitizens without offering longtime residents a way to adjust their legal status if they upheld their obligations to show “good moral character.” As deportation had become a possibility, people panicked that they would be ripped away from their lives in the United States. They implored their representatives to protect them. One member of Congress read out a plea from a colleague: “Is it fair to these men and women to prevent them from becoming citizens of a country which is their permanent home, when they own property, and are rearing American citizens? Is it a good policy for the Government itself to forbid them the right of citizenship?”