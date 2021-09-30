It was all a far cry from the post-Brexit future that voters were promised during the 2016 referendum on exiting the European Union. During the campaign, leading Leave campaigner David Davis promised: “There will be no downside to Brexit, only a considerable upside.”
This became the core idea of the Brexit agenda: a systematic attempt to reject any notion of disadvantage while obsessing over perceived advantages. Brexit was never approached as a typical policy item, with weaknesses and strengths. It was treated instead as a crusade for patriotic meaning, in which support demonstrated national commitment. To be for Brexit was to be for Britain. To be against it was to be against Britain. Those pointing out potential problems in the Brexit project were, therefore, dismissed as traitors, “enemies of the people,” or out-of-touch metropolitan elitists.
This led to a severe deterioration in the quality of British political debate. But it also did something that would prove much more devastating to those who wanted to deliver Brexit: It prevented them from seeing the obstacles heading their way. And now they are being buffeted by crisis after crisis — all of which could be foreseen, but none of which were prepared for. We are witnessing the failure of post-truth politics not on a moral level, but on a practical one.
The problem started with the border. During the 2016 referendum, the Vote Leave campaign promised that post-Brexit Britain would enjoy “tariff-free trade with minimal bureaucracy” when trading with the E.U., its closest and largest market. This was enthusiastically affirmed by former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson, who said there was “no need for new physical infrastructure at the border.”
In reality, this was impossible. Brexiters wanted to leave the E.U. customs union, which harmonizes tariffs, and the E.U. single market, which harmonizes regulations. These measures eradicate the requirements for bureaucratic checks on trade within the EU. It, therefore, followed that those checks would be reimposed if Britain left the EU. But even this degree of basic logic was not allowed to interfere with the Brexit fantasy.
When the deal with the E.U. was wrapped up, Johnson set about selling it to the public. “After three-and-a-half-years of procrastination, we have a great new deal that is ready to go,” he wrote in the Conservatives’ 2019 campaign manifesto.
And then, almost overnight, reality intervened. On Jan. 1, 2021, Britain’s first day outside the E.U., the border checks that Brexiters claimed did not exist spluttered into action.
Trucks carrying goods across from Dover in Britain to Calais in France had to provide an import/export declaration and safety and security documentation and satisfy the documentary, identity and physical checks required by the E.U.’s sanitary and phytosanitary regime on agricultural goods — none of which was required when Britain was part of the Common Market, and all of which would obviously apply once it left.
Many businesses would eventually find their way around the new requirements, although they would take on heavy new costs to do so. Industries where speed was of the essence were damaged permanently. Under the frictionless trade system in the E.U., Scottish fishermen could put fresh langoustines and scallops in French shops just over a day after they were harvested. Now health certificates and customs declarations added days to delivery times and hundreds of pounds of additional expenditure to each load.
Brexiters had promised that leaving the E.U. would allow Britain to “take back control.” But, in fact, the checks were all one-way. Under the strain of the new system, the United Kingdom was forced to keep pushing back the date at which it would apply import controls on goods coming in from Europe. First it was shunted to April 2021, then delayed by six months, and then delayed again to January 2022. It’s quite possible they will never be imposed.
The most severe impact Brexit had on the U.K. is through labor shortages. Tens of thousands of European workers who had lived in Britain as part of the E.U.’s free-movement rules left after the Brexit vote or during the coronavirus pandemic. They were sick of being treated as a problem, and anyway, once the pandemic broke out, they wanted to be near their families. But after Britain left the E.U., free movement came to an end.
Brexiters had claimed that this was a positive development: It would raise domestic wages and employ domestic workers. But European employees were central to the functioning of the British economy. With them gone, labor shortages hit across society — in shops, restaurants, abattoirs, food-processing centers and, crucially, the trucking industry.
Without European truck drivers, there was no one to get goods where they needed to be. Supermarket aisles appeared emptier. Over the past week, the tankers used to get fuel to gas stations have been unable to provide enough supply, and the country has been hit by a severe gasoline crisis. Wherever you look, you see cars jammed in long lines at gas stations and signs stating that the outlets are out of fuel.
It's a moment of acute national self-harm. Recent polling has found that just 18 percent of Brits think Brexit is going well, while 53 percent think it is going badly.
All of this was avoidable. Brexit could have been pursued in a cautious and pragmatic way that spotted potential issues and addressed them ahead of time. That did not happen. Instead, obstacles to its implementation were treated as proof of a lack of patriotic commitment.
But objective reality did not go away. It was simply ignored. And now it is delivering a body blow to the economy — from fish exports to fuel supplies.
Somewhere in Johnson’s head, where British space rockets dominate the galaxy, Brexit is still a marvelous success. But down here on Earth, it is proving catastrophic.