This past week — at the height of a three-way budget showdown between filibustering Republicans and the competing wings of the Democratic Party over the debt limit, an infrastructure bill and a larger budget bill — Manchin issued a statement saying “the amount we spend now must be balanced with what we need and can afford.” On Thursday, he said he would allow the United States to spend $1.5 trillion for the budget on top of a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package that he already voted for in the Senate. (Though in January he reportedly said “Spend $2, $3, $4 trillion over a 10-year period on infrastructure.”) Explaining his resistance to a larger budget package, Manchin also vowed: “I cannot accept our economy, or basically our society, moving toward an entitlement mentality.” None of these statements singles out a specific program as too expensive. All of them evince hand-wringing over inflation and debt.