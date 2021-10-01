This is why House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) wants the Biden administration to mint a platinum coin. Under an obscure provision of a federal appropriations law passed in 1996, the president can authorize the Treasury to mint platinum coins at any face value it chooses. (Sorry goldbugs, the coin really does have to be platinum.) The Treasury could mint, say, a $1 trillion coin, deposit it at the Federal Reserve and then use the funds to pay the government’s obligations without incurring additional debt, obviating the need to borrow any more money for as long as the Biden administration would like — just as if it had a trillion $1 bills on deposit in a bank. And no, you don’t need to lose any sleep over the prospect of the coin being stolen. Nobody would accept it as payment (imagine making change for $1 trillion!), and anyway, the Treasury could always mint another one.