She laments how the news media fixated on the first lady’s attire, even as she devotes inordinate time to explaining the “look book,” a collection of drawings and mock-ups of outfits that Melania might wear for different events, managed by her personal stylist. “The look book became a big part of my life,” Grisham writes. She devotes a chapter to the infamous “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket that the first lady wore on her way to visit a children’s detention facility near the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. “To be honest, I don’t know what she was thinking,” Grisham writes. But she blames the news media for the mess. “All the headlines focused, of course, on the jacket rather than on the purpose of her trip to the border,” she complains, even though it was the obvious contrast between the jacket’s message and the purpose of the visit that made the thing so bizarre.