This summer, even as some Oklahomans commemorated and reflected on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and the entwined histories of racism and the fight for justice that have unfolded across the state and nation, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed into law House Bill 1775, which seeks to prohibit all school employees from instructing that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.” The legislation’s proponents claim to be safeguarding children from discomfort and unpleasantness.