ABC’s experimentation with racial inversion did not stop with “Barefoot.” A 1970 episode of “Bewitched,” titled “Sisters at Heart,” used racial role reversal to encourage audiences to practice empathy. In this episode, daughter Tabitha (Erin Murphy) is unsettled when another child tells her she cannot be sisters with her friend Lisa (Venetta Rogers) because Tabitha is White and Lisa is Black. Tabitha then uses her witchcraft to turn Lisa White (on-screen, Lisa is presented in whiteface), and turns herself Black (Tabitha is presented in blackface). The girls reject both options, worried their parents won’t recognize them. Nonetheless, Tabitha’s desire to be sisters with Lisa is so intense that, through her practice of “wishcraft,” she still manages to give each girl polka dots of the opposite color — black and white. Later in the episode, Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) uses her own witchcraft to make a racist man see himself and other White people as Black, and in doing so enlightens him.