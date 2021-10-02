The Border Patrol’s recent treatment of Haitian asylum seekers was appalling. But the racism and violence on display go far beyond this terrible incident. They are at the heart of the U.S. government’s policy toward Haitian asylum seekers. And they have been for decades.
In the 1970s, a growing number of Haitians fleeing violence and misery under the U.S.-backed Duvalier dictatorship began arriving by boat on the shores of South Florida. Community residents and local officials called on state and federal officials to do something to keep people they perceived as poor, Black and unwanted out of their communities.
In response, Carter administration officials devised something called the Haitian Program in 1978, which placed the newly arrived Haitians in local jails, denied them permission to work and applied a blanket denial of their asylum claims. This treatment stood in stark contrast to the warm reception the U.S. government extended to the lighter-skinned Cuban asylum seekers fleeing a communist regime in the same period. President Jimmy Carter also aimed to return asylum seekers to Haiti, where danger, torture and death awaited them because of the grip of the Duvalier dictatorship. Worried about the potential of more Haitians seeking asylum in the United States, “the most practical deterrent to this problem [was] expulsion from the United States,” a high-ranking Immigration and Naturalization Service official concluded.
Haitians and their allies condemned the Haitian Program as racist. And in 1980, federal judge James Lawrence King (a Richard Nixon appointee) agreed, striking it down and calling the Carter administration’s treatment of Haitians “discriminatory acts” against “the first substantial flight of black refugees,” all “part of a program to expel Haitians.” By prejudging their asylum claims, the U.S. government was discriminating against the Haitians and violating their right to seek asylum and to due process.
Despite the court’s rebuke of the government’s racist treatment of Haitians, Carter’s successor, Ronald Reagan, picked up where the previous administration had left off. Officials reasoned that caging Haitians might make others think twice before undertaking the journey. They also detained Haitians already in the United States, to keep them confined until they could be expelled from the country.
Where Carter’s blanket Haitian asylum claim denials had been struck down in court, Reagan sought a way around the law. His administration introduced the practice of interdiction, meaning the United States would intercept boats of Haitians before they could reach American shores, which would deprive them of the ability to claim asylum. To make an asylum claim, a person must be in the United States or at its border.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus condemned the Haitian interdiction program as “racist and inhumane,” in violation of international and domestic law and intending to “prohibit black refugees from entering this country.”
In the early 1990s, the U.S. government’s campaign of Haitian exclusion and denial of asylum took an even deadlier turn. After the democratically elected Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was removed from office in a military coup in September 1991, Haiti was engulfed in violence, leading to a new exodus of thousands of asylum seekers.
But instead of extending a welcome to those fleeing violence and repression, President George H.W. Bush blocked Haitian asylum seekers from reaching American shores through the interdiction program established by the Reagan administration. Two months into the coup, as the number of Haitians being held offshore on U.S. Coast Guard cutters grew, the Bush administration forcibly returned the first 538 of the asylum seekers in its custody directly to Haiti.
Intense protests called the action illegal, immoral and racist, and a successful legal challenge won a court order temporarily halting the return of the Haitians. Unable to sustain its practice of detaining asylum seekers at sea, and unwilling to allow them entry to the United States, the Bush administration sent them to the U.S. Naval Base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
While campaigning against Bush in 1992, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton called the president’s forcible return of asylum seekers to Haiti “cruel,” and he vowed, if elected, to give the Haitians temporary protection in the United States while they awaited the restoration of the Aristide government. But after winning election and taking office, Clinton reversed course, announcing that he would not extend asylum to the Haitians but would continue his predecessor’s policy of direct return to Haiti amid a bloody coup. Clinton also continued the Bush administration’s use of Guantánamo Bay as a processing center and offshore detention facility, including for the long-term detention of hundreds of HIV-positive Haitians.
At the turn of the 21st century, Democratic and Republican lawmakers developed a bipartisan consensus on the criminalization of unauthorized immigration, at times lumping asylum seekers into this category, despite the fact that it is legal to claim asylum. At the same time, racist policing and racialized mass incarceration merged with a racialized system of immigration enforcement that continues to lead to the disproportionate arrest, detention and deportation of Haitians and other non-White immigrants. The beating and sexual assault of Abner Louima by the New York Police Department in 1997 and the police shooting of Patrick Dorismonde in 2000 were emblematic of Haitians’ experiences being targeted by racist state violence.
As president, Donald Trump doubled down on these strategies, even referring to immigrants from Haiti and Africa as coming from “shithole” countries in 2018, and seeking to end temporary protected status for Haitians who had been living in the country since the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.
When the coronavirus pandemic took hold last year, the Trump administration used the public health emergency as a pretext to keep out the unwelcome and undesirable foreign-born, deploying Title 42, a law that allows the exclusion and expulsion of migrants and asylum seekers without allowing them to file asylum claims.
Although the Biden administration promised to break with the Trump era by introducing “fair and humane” immigration policies, it has embraced its predecessor’s tools, including Title 42. When a federal judge ordered the government to stop this practice, the Biden administration promised to appeal the ruling, to retain the power to expel migrants without due process.
And while the administration extended TPS for Haitians in July, recognizing that Haitian residents of the United States shouldn’t be returned to a country struggling in the aftermath of the assassination of its president and struck by another cataclysmic earthquake, it continues to use Title 42 in its mass expulsion of Haitians.
The continuity between the anti-Haitian policies of the Trump and Biden administrations reflects a long history of bipartisan hostility toward asylum seekers and migrants from Haiti. Anti-Black racism has always been at its heart. Unless the Biden administration abandons its campaign of mass expulsion and acknowledges its obligation to give Haitians fair asylum hearings, it will be remembered simply for carrying on the long, despicable tradition of racist, anti-Haitian violence.