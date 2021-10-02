In response, Carter administration officials devised something called the Haitian Program in 1978, which placed the newly arrived Haitians in local jails, denied them permission to work and applied a blanket denial of their asylum claims. This treatment stood in stark contrast to the warm reception the U.S. government extended to the lighter-skinned Cuban asylum seekers fleeing a communist regime in the same period. President Jimmy Carter also aimed to return asylum seekers to Haiti, where danger, torture and death awaited them because of the grip of the Duvalier dictatorship. Worried about the potential of more Haitians seeking asylum in the United States, “the most practical deterrent to this problem [was] expulsion from the United States,” a high-ranking Immigration and Naturalization Service official concluded.