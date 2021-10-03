The technology may be new, but the search for like-minded strangers is not. During the first half of the 20th century, hundreds of advice columns in newspapers across the country fostered many different kinds of in-print communities. Some columns allowed readers to exchange housekeeping and child-rearing tips; others encouraged letter writers to meet in person; still others created networks of mutual aid during the darkest days of the Depression. These advice columns were early virtual communities that paved the way for the blogs, social media networks, websites and other digital forums that shape so many of our social interactions today.
In the 1920s and 1930s, for example, hundreds of men and women wrote to the Detroit News advice column “Experience” with letters that offered vivid, idealized descriptions of their lives. Adopting clever pen names such as Blossom and Connecticut Yankee, they addressed their correspondence not only to advice columnist Nancy Brown, but to each other, forming intimate virtual relationships and weaving a veritable soap opera that the News’s readers consumed voraciously.
The forum’s anonymity allowed these letter writers — who called themselves “columnites” — to take liberties with their autobiographies, blurring the line between fact and fiction. That anonymity also makes it difficult for scholars to assess who these columnites actually were. In fact, I only have been able to definitively identify one: a woman writing under the name Hibiscus.
In her correspondence, which spanned 1939 to 1940, Hibiscus posed no questions and sought no counsel. Instead, she spun a narrative, warm and nostalgic, about her life as a young and genteel Southern woman whisked away to Detroit by her dashing Yankee husband. She gushed about how much she adored her new spouse, their young son Tiny Hands and their cozy new home in a bustling Northern city. But Hibiscus also described a deep longing for the plantation house in Natchez, Miss., where she grew up. Her letter included wistful imagery straight out of a Lost Cause fantasy of the antebellum South: ancient oak trees dripping with Spanish moss, warm breezes scented with magnolia and African American servants speaking in dialect.
Like so many columnites, Hibiscus did not write the Detroit News’s advice column asking for advice. Instead, she was a woman struggling alone in a big city, seeking connection and acknowledgment from strangers.
Hibiscus was none other than the marketing genius Brownie Wise, who would skyrocket the Tupperware company to international success only a decade later. Her identity is important because the reality of Wise’s life tells us much about the ways that columnites may have used the “Experience” column to process their own traumas and challenges in a rapidly modernizing America.
Like Hibiscus, Wise was born and raised in the South, but her childhood was a far cry from the idyllic Natchez plantation tableau of her letters. She grew up in a working-class family in Georgia, and her parents divorced when she was young. Her mother, a union organizer, traveled extensively and often left her daughter with relatives. Like Hibiscus, Wise was newly married and raising a young son in Detroit. But while the fictional Yankee was a doting and gentle husband, the real Robert Wise was a heavy drinker who often turned abusive; they separated in 1940.
In the pages of “Experience,” Wise crafted an amalgam of personal details and romanticized narratives drawn from literature and popular culture such as “Gone With the Wind.” Hibiscus lived the life that Wise wished that she did, the life she wanted the public to see. Wise’s scrapbook of clippings — housed in her papers at the Smithsonian Institution Archives — indicate the thrill and pride she felt in seeing her pen name printed in the Detroit News and consumed by over 250,000 readers.
Hibiscus’s letters earned her the affection and praise of her fellow “Experience” columnites and News readers, who regularly wrote to the column to request updates from her and to convey their well wishes and affection for her, Yankee and Tiny Hands. Wise clipped those responses as well, pasting them next to her own printed letters in the scrapbook. One can only imagine the comfort this must have afforded her as she navigated divorce and single motherhood.
The public anonymity that these columns provided allowed correspondents such as Wise to craft and display idealized life stories and relationships — but also to ignore and whitewash darker aspects of American society in the process. Like so many other vehicles of popular culture, early 20th-century advice columns upheld the unspoken structures of White supremacy that defined American society. “Experience” advice columnist Brown printed no letters from columnites who identified as Black and only a few from those who identified as non-White. Hibiscus’s evocation of the supposed romance of Southern plantation life — with no reflection on the racism inherent in that imagery — was common both in “Experience” and in advice columns across the country, in the North as well as the South.
In the second half of the 20th century, as newspapers became increasingly corporatized and globalized, advice communities such as “Experience” dwindled. While a new generation of columnists led by Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren advised millions of readers daily, rarely did their columns foster ongoing reader interactions. By the 1980s, early online participants logging on to rudimentary message boards declared themselves the founders of a new and unprecedented kind of virtual community. Yet without realizing it, they were participating in a tradition established decades before.
Today, the influence of early advice columns is omnipresent across the Internet and social media. As it was in advice columns almost a century ago, editing and enhancing the portrayal of one’s life is standard practice in ways that allow for new forms of personal expression — but also new forms of personal and collective violence, from bullying and doxing to silencing and deplatforming.
Wise lived during a time of bewildering cultural change, as urban populations swelled, divorce rates soared and a nation stood on the precipice of a second world war. Now, amid a global pandemic that has transformed work, family, politics and much more, Americans find themselves in an equally dislocating moment. It is not surprising that many digital participants — particularly women, whose economic and personal realities have been most hard struck by the pandemic — turn to the Internet to seek both an escape and a place to rewrite their personal narratives in ways strikingly similar to Wise.
Online communities provide an engaged audience, positive feedback and upvotes — just as the Detroit News columnites had. But like with the “Experience” column, they can also promote dialogues rooted in ignorance or discrimination, support cultural appropriation and silence voices of protest. Preset filters, clever hashtags, viral comments — one can easily imagine the many ways that Wise might have managed and leveraged her online identity had she lived in the 21st century, on a global scale that she and her fellow columnites might have found unimaginable.