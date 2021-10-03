The public anonymity that these columns provided allowed correspondents such as Wise to craft and display idealized life stories and relationships — but also to ignore and whitewash darker aspects of American society in the process. Like so many other vehicles of popular culture, early 20th-century advice columns upheld the unspoken structures of White supremacy that defined American society. “Experience” advice columnist Brown printed no letters from columnites who identified as Black and only a few from those who identified as non-White. Hibiscus’s evocation of the supposed romance of Southern plantation life — with no reflection on the racism inherent in that imagery — was common both in “Experience” and in advice columns across the country, in the North as well as the South.