In an editorial published in the British Medical Journal, McVail reflected on how these flare-ups provided useful “object lessons” to the public. The “man in the street” normally thought little about smallpox or vaccination; he “does not read much history, and when he does start to it he tackles the French Revolution or the Battle of Waterloo, so that his knowledge of what smallpox used to be remains practically nil.” It was preferable that he be properly instructed in the value of vaccination, McVail wrote, but given the malicious influence of anti-vaccine activists, this “man in the street” might need to have his “ignorance of history atoned for by latter-day knowledge.”