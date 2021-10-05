This history matters today because of its parallels to the United States. American billionaires in 2021 contribute a smaller share of their income in taxes than the average working person or retiree. Research also shows that they benefit from corporations returning money to shareholders rather than making productive investments in the economy. The proposal to expand public services addresses a critical social need in a deeply uncertain time — and the plan to finance these measures by raising taxes on those who have an annual income of more than $400,000 places the burden away from members of the community whose wages have stagnated for decades. If the plan has a shortcoming, it is its modesty. The suggested tax increase merely restores rates that existed before the Trump administration.