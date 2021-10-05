During the pandemic, Americans have been re-familiarized with quarantines — an age-old tool for curbing the spread of illness. Notably, schools embraced quarantines as a coronavirus-fighting measure as they reopened this fall. In most districts, any unvaccinated student who has been in close contact with someone who contracted the virus must leave school for 10 to 14 days. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 14.) A single case in a school can lead to dozens of children being sent home — and in large districts, thousands of kids can be home in a given week. Following the logic of quarantine, more than 2,000 schools across the country have shut down for some period since reopening in the fall.