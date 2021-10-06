It is precisely this question that is posed by defenders of a utilitarian theory of punishment. According to utilitarian concepts, punishment is justified when it benefits society by deterring others from committing similar crimes. Participating in genocide is no longer a likely occurrence in Germany. The institutional and political structures established to carry out the Holocaust were destroyed at the end of the war, and Germany is now one of the world’s most stable democracies. German and European Union laws prohibiting Holocaust glorification or denial, as well as the public display of Nazi symbols or speech, are among the strongest in the world. While there are neo-Nazis in the country, it is doubtful that the criminal prosecution of former Nazis will deter them from their hate and intermittent acts of violence. In fact, criminal prosecutions might exacerbate hateful views and violence, and not just from neo-Nazis. In 2009, psychologists Roland Imhoff and Rainer Banse found that “the perception of Jews’ ongoing suffering from past atrocities can result in an increase in anti-Semitism.” Reminders of World War II, these scholars found, may evoke feelings of guilt that lead to a rise in defensive antisemitism among some contemporary Germans. If the current prosecutions will have these kinds of negative consequences for society or no benefit at all, then defenders of the utilitarian perspective cannot justify them.