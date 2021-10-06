In 2020, in response to the pandemic, the APSA meeting was all virtual. In 2021, it got a bit weird. Many panels were planned to be virtual from the get-go, but most were supposed to be in person. The emergence of the coronavirus delta variant affected the behavior of a lot of political scientists over the past month. Some with unvaccinated small children decided that the risks outweighed the benefits of attendance.
This led to a contagion effect. Because the value of the conference is the presence of colleagues and networks, each withdrawal of a political scientist in September triggered others to pull out, which triggered others, and so forth. A massive fraction of panels seemingly collapsed overnight. As per usual, those who lost the most were graduate students and those on the academic job market — folks who by and large needed to attend regardless of how others behaved.
With one of my panels collapsed but the other one mostly intact, I thought about it and decided that the conference’s vaccine mandate made the risks tolerable. To be blunt about it, it’s time to start living my life and tolerating the very small risk of a breakthrough infection.
So was it worth it? Good God yes.
I do not want to oversell matters — the conference had a weird, end-of-the-world vibe to it. Having just a few thousand attendees in a venue designed for 10,000 meant that the conference site was vastly underpopulated. This was hardly limited to the conference center. The combination of the work-from-home climate and low conference attendance meant that Seattle’s central business district also felt partly abandoned. Even touristy places like Pike Place Market had a lot of closed restaurants.
Similarly, the conference itself was even more hit-or-miss than usual. Sometimes APSA panels contained promising working papers that one can envision being published in, say, the American Political Science Review. Sometimes they contain … something less promising:
At APSA 2021, there was another wild card — whether the scheduled panel would even take place. Sometimes a sufficient number of presenters were there for it to proceed. In other cases, the panelists were nowhere to be seen. Maybe someone would leave a Zoom link, maybe not! As one colleague put it, there was way too much “professional ghosting,” in which political scientists committed to attending, backed out and then made zero effort to arrange a virtual substitute or otherwise fulfill their professional obligations.
So all of that was not great. And in the end, it did not matter. Some of those who did show up were colleagues and friends whom I had not seen in person for two years. It was great to catch up with them over coffee or alcohol or food.
More important was the feedback I received from the colleagues who heard me present my paper as the sole in-person attendee for one panel. Even more important was the after-panel lunch for the other mostly intact in-person panel at a premier dim sum place. That conversation with grad students, which touched on substantive scholarship, the politics of the discipline, and many other topics, simply cannot be replicated on a Zoom chat.
The pandemic made me appreciate the costs of too much travel. This year’s APSA conference, however, reminded me there are benefits to professional travel, as well. Even though the event was radically underpopulated, it was populated enough to remind me what I love about my profession. Which means I am very much looking forward to the next large conference on my calendar.