Despite their differences, both rulers provided aid to antislavery struggles in the Americas. In 1816, Haiti’s abolitionist promise became even more concrete with Pétion’s constitution, which made freedom and citizenship legally possible for those born outside Haitian territory. Article 44 explicitly stated that all “Africans and Indians, and the descendants of their blood, born in the colonies or in foreign countries, who come to reside in the Republic will be recognized as Haitians, but will enjoy the right of citizenship only after one year of residence.” According to Ada Ferrer, Pétion’s policies defined and extended “the boundaries of freedom and citizenship in an Age of Revolution that otherwise offered no firm assurances of either to black and brown men and women.” Haiti’s promise of freedom made it a haven for those fleeing racial slavery.