Rate-base regulation provided an incentive to build the best network, one that adhered to rigorous performance standard — even though AT&T became adept at gaming the system by finding ways to enlarge its authorized rate base and swell its profits. Nevertheless, a constant need for regulatory approval kept AT&T sensitive both to public opinion and regulators’ opinions. Even so, beginning in the 1960s, attacks on the regulated monopoly system took hold, leading to the entry of less-regulated competitors. While this new era produced the innovations that led to the Internet, it also freed the tech companies that emerged, eventually including Facebook, from obligations to the public.