For those who can afford it, offshore delivers all of this. In fact, the protections it affords to high-net-worth individuals and their property are often better than what they can get onshore: more secrecy and more legal firewalls between their wealth and anyone who wants a piece of it. And if an offshore jurisdiction doesn’t have the exact combination of laws to suit your needs, you can order up bespoke legislation to change that. Several of the wealth managers I interviewed bragged about getting custom-tailored laws passed for their clients — tax havens invited them to submit these legislative proposals and passed them promptly into law. The professionals I studied helped their clients avoid all manner of obligations with such skillful uses of the offshore system. One wealth manager told me of a client who took a half-million dollar loan from an American bank, deposited it into a Cook Islands asset protection trust — a structure designed not to avoid tax, but to foil creditors — and never repaid a dime. The tiny South Pacific nation is known as “A Paradise of Untouchable Assets” for good reason. For those who can afford it, its special trust laws permit a kind of legalized theft. The same structure was used by the late American financier Marc Rich to cache the vast fortune he made from violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran; all the might of the United States government could not seize those assets, and his ex-wife Denise still receives the income they produce, maintaining multiple luxury residences and a yacht. Offshore permits selective impunity as the ultimate power trip. Taxes are the best-known obligation that can be avoided, but as the Pandora Papers show, the possibilities are so much bigger than that. As Joan Didion wrote more than 50 years ago, “The secret point of money and power … is neither the things that money can buy nor power for power’s sake … but absolute personal freedom, mobility, privacy.” Even kings (and queens, as we saw when Elizabeth II of England appeared in the Paradise Papers) apparently crave this escape from rules and accountability.