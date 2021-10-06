For those who can afford it, offshore delivers all of this. The protections it confers on high-net-worth individuals and their property are often better than what they can get onshore: more secrecy and more legal firewalls between their wealth and anyone who wants a piece of it. And if an offshore jurisdiction doesn’t have the exact combination of laws that best suits your needs, you can order up bespoke new rules. The Channel Island of Jersey, one of the best-known offshore financial centers, famously allowed its wealthiest clients to negotiate their own individual tax rates with the government — slashing at will the already low 20 percent flat tax that nominally applied to all. In addition, several of the wealth managers I interviewed bragged about crafting custom-tailored laws to provide extra secrecy for their clients and extra protection from creditors; tax havens invited them to submit these legislative proposals and passed them promptly into law.