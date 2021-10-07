They rolled to victory four year later, even carrying New York in the election of 1828. Jackson, now president, then turned to his longtime priority: the removal of all Native peoples from the South to make room for White planters and enslaved Blacks. (He quietly made nice with the British, who bought most of the cotton.) His “war” with the Bank of the United States, which deepened his sense of connection to ordinary Americans, did not heat up until 1832, shortly before a second, less decisive victory gave him a second term.