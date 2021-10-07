Yet rather than sticking with this successful model, the United States reverted to trusting outside contractors to provide critical logistical support inside Vietnam in the late 1960s. The United States hired companies to build ports, military facilities, runways and roadways necessary to support a growing military presence. These companies hired Vietnamese citizens to complete the projects, with the hope that the economic benefit of good-paying jobs would endear the South Vietnamese citizenry to the U.S. presence, even though U.S. military personnel had the training to build these facilities. The purpose of using contractors was twofold: to keep the already high number of U.S. soldiers in Vietnam from growing further and to enable them to focus on combat operations, while also infusing the South Vietnamese economy with additional money.