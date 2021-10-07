South Dakota’s legacy of secrecy emerged in the reporting by The Washington Post on the Pandora Papers, a massive collection of financial documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The Post’s work revealed that South Dakota is a financial portal to shelter billions of dollars in a trust system with very little oversight.
The state’s trust laws are well-known and well-publicized. The consequences were not.
The trust system has been a point of pride because the state of South Dakota gets a small cut. The people who pioneered the system are South Dakotans, just like us, who found a way to make money holding other people’s money. Why would we want to know anything more about that?
And it’s a lot of money: More than $360 billion is held in South Dakota trusts. It’s probably not a fair comparison, but just as a point of reference, the state’s GDP was about $55 billion in 2019.
South Dakota is home to fewer than a million people spread out over thousands of square miles of open prairie. But way down in the southeast corner, nestled up against Minnesota and Iowa, is Sioux Falls, a metro area with a third of the state’s population. This is the center of the financial industry. It’s where Citibank moved in the early 1980s after the legislature eliminated usury laws to allow for high-interest credit cards.
That’s also when South Dakota changed its banking laws to allow trusts to live on forever, which seeded the ground for the industry of today. It fits the South Dakota “not my business” ethos. If people can find a way not to pay taxes, that’s fine by us.
Of course, the Pandora Papers show that South Dakota isn’t the only haven for international money. There are more than 200 trusts created in the U.S. But more than 80 of those — more than any other state — are in South Dakota. From The Post’s reporting, we know that allowing people to shelter money from the taxman opened the door for international cash from questionable sources to flood into the state.
Tell the story to an average South Dakotan in downtown Sioux Falls, though, and you’re likely to get a familiar answer: “Why do I care?”
That’s because, also walking downtown, you’re likely to run into the local players in the trust industry. These are South Dakotans just like us. Unless it’s proven otherwise, we’re not going to believe these people would leverage their expertise to allow dirty money to launder on our soil. But the changes to South Dakota law — and an aversion to oversight — opened the door for people who would.
The Pandora Papers don’t draw a direct line: There’s no proof that a dollar in a South Dakota trust account is the result of criminal or untoward actions abroad. And it would be imprecise to imply that. But the list of international politicians and businesspeople who are now parking money in South Dakota would get the attention of any resident. These are not the kind of people you think of.
The common image is of Walter Panzirer, the grandson of Leona Helmsley, the famed New York hotel magnate. Panzirer is a trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust, which is based in New York with an office in Sioux Falls. Panzirer moved to South Dakota, and today the trust funds a number of health-care initiatives in the state.
We like that.
The Pandora Papers, on the other hand, make South Dakota look more like Switzerland or the Cayman Islands.
Ecuador’s president, Guillermo Lasso, moved assets here in 2017 after reports of questionable interests in a bank in Panama. Carlos Morales Troncoso was the president of Central Romana Corp., the largest sugar producer in the Dominican Republic. The company has long been accused of violating the human rights of its workers. Troncoso’s family — who has dual citizenship in the United States — opened a South Dakota trust in 2019. José “Pepe” Douer Ambar, a Columbian businessman who U.S. investigators said was laundering money for drug traffickers, opened his trust in 2014.
All three are linked to a company called Trident Trust. Who is behind Trident Trust? There’s no way to know. South Dakota law doesn’t require disclosure of the company owners.
This isn’t the first time that a lack of information has allowed for questionable actions. The late former governor Bill Janklow illegally sealed pardons for hundreds of crimes, some serious, others ridiculous. When Sen. Mike Rounds (R) was governor, he used the state’s airplane to fly family and friends to high school sporting events under the guise of official business. One of Rounds’ cabinet secretaries was at the center of an operation that funneled money to his future employer and offered green cards to international businesspeople in exchange for investment in economic development projects.
These ethical lapses were revealed by reporters — not through practical access to public information, which the state makes harder to get than most others, but from other sources and means. In these cases, and in hundreds of smaller examples every day, the response that journalists in South Dakota get to requests for information is, “Why do you want to know?”
It’s nearly 250 miles from Sioux Falls to the state capital of Pierre, a government town of 14,000 people. In the deep, dark winter of the legislative session in January and February, there’s little supervision.
Nearly every day, there are dinners and social events hosted by interest groups. South Dakota doesn’t have any restrictions on lobbyists entertaining lawmakers with dinner and drinks. So entertain they do.
It may be unfair to draw a direct line between dirty money abroad and the trust accounts in South Dakota. But it’s not at all unfair to say this: There is a direct line between South Dakota’s lack of ethical standards for public officials and the unintended consequences that allow money to find shelter here in the first place.
In the past, bad government meant secret pardons and free airplane rides. That seems quaint when compared to what we’ve learned this week from the Pandora Papers.
South Dakota legislators admitted at the time that they didn’t understand the revisions in trust law.
“Nobody understands any of them,” state Sen. Gene Abdallah said at the time. Abdallah was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a former U.S. marshal and superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
It’s unlikely that anybody but an expert could have known what they were doing. They passed it anyway.
Now we know the consequences of their negligence.