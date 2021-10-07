This isn’t the first time that a lack of information has allowed for questionable actions. The late former governor Bill Janklow illegally sealed pardons for hundreds of crimes, some serious, others ridiculous. When Sen. Mike Rounds (R) was governor, he used the state’s airplane to fly family and friends to high school sporting events under the guise of official business. One of Rounds’ cabinet secretaries was at the center of an operation that funneled money to his future employer and offered green cards to international businesspeople in exchange for investment in economic development projects.