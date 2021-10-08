The pandemic has taught us all that we need to be humble about making predictions, and that we have to live with some degree of uncertainty. We will likely have a seasonal ebb and flow of covid-related hospitalizations for the coming years, and with it, fear and anxiety will rise and fall. But slowly, and with levels of comfort that differ by family, we will acknowledge that children deserve normalcy, and we’ll peel off mitigation measures one by one until they are gone. We will hold our collective breaths, and we will see that the kids are okay. We will eventually know that the nightmare is behind us.