Mammoths aren’t the only animals that scientists are eyeing as an answer to our problems. A team led by Jan Langbein, an animal psychologist at the Research Institute for Farm Animal Biology in Germany, has proposed training cows to use a toilet. In a recent study published in the journal Cell, 10 out of 16 calves were successfully trained to urinate in a “MooLoo,” a designated area of their pens. (Calves that did so were rewarded with food, while those that peed in the wrong place were hit with a spray of water.) Urine contains ammonia, which turns into nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas, when mixed with soil or feces. With about 1.5 billion cows on the planet, each producing about eight gallons of urine a day, toilet-training cows really could reduce emissions by allowing their urine to be sequestered and treated. “Remarkably, the calves showed a level of performance comparable to that of children and superior to that of very young children,” the study notes.