But this, too, is complicated. First, is it right to predict that ranked feeds will go away? Or will they just become a feature that only the richest and best-lawyered platforms can afford to offer? Might ranked feeds persist in the most anodyne and PG-rated possible version, eliminating controversial or legally risky speech entirely? That could reduce misinformation on platforms’ most-used features, but also prevent the next #MeToo movement. What would unranked news feeds look like if platforms could no longer use algorithms to reduce the presence of spam, coordinated “brigading,” or simply redundant and uninteresting content? And perhaps most importantly: Are changes to Section 230 even the right mechanism to address the problems Ms. Haugen has documented, or does the better path lie in long overdue changes to privacy law or reforms grounded in competition — both of which might avoid major constitutional problems?