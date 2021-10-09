On Saturday, Oklahoma and Texas meet in Dallas for the annual Red River Showdown rivalry game. It is the first meeting between the schools since they announced their plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. While there is little love lost between the two schools, the game — and their joint decision to leave the Big 12 — illustrates just how inseparable the bitter rivals have become. But, this isn’t just about football. Rather, it is the culmination of a century-long effort by both teams to use one another to make money and build prestige.