Elsewhere, a new statue was dedicated in 1993 in Portland, Ore., to mark the sesquicentennial of the Oregon Trail, which had helped connect the Midwest to the West for commerce and settlement in the early 19th century. The monument portrayed a White frontier family: stalwart father, self-sacrificing mother and strapping young son symbolizing hope for the future. The Oregon Trail Coordinating Council, which donated the statue, intended it as “a metaphor for all of us who have traveled one trail or another to Oregon.” Similar pioneer monuments had been erected throughout the American West after World War II.