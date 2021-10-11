As a prequel set between 1967 and the early 1970s, “The Many Saints of Newark” offers an examination of this psychogeography. Setting the young Tony (played by Gandolfini’s son, Michael) against a backstory of his Italian American not-quite-uncle Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola) and rising Black upstart Harold McBrayer (played by Leslie Odom Jr.), it promises Soprano family lore and a vivid setting signaled by its title. However, its failure to grapple with the real history of Newark at a moment of intense upheaval marked by a pitched battle between Italian Americans and Black Newarkers hollows out the story. It offers few saints — but even fewer historical insights.
The film enters Newark’s history at a particularly volatile moment, but the city had long lurched through tumultuous changes. At the forefront of the industrial revolution in the 19th century, Newark was a site for the rising class tensions those transformations wrought. Indeed, the city was a destination for many radical German immigrants who brought some of the first Marxist ideas to the country. Later, as immigration flows shifted, working-class Jews battled Nazis in Newark’s streets. In the 1930s, these “New Minutemen” were closely aligned with the Jewish gangster Abner “Longy” Zwillman, Tony Soprano’s own ancestor in local crime.
Meanwhile, Italian immigrants began arriving in Newark in significant numbers in the last quarter of the 19th century, leaping from 407 residents in 1880 to over 27,000 in 1920. Living in neighborhoods like the East Ward (“Down Neck,” today the Ironbound) and the North Ward, they were stereotyped by Irish, German and other neighbors as loud, uncouth and prone to criminality.
“Many Saints” takes this last stereotype and enlarges it as the full picture of Italian American identity. But this vision ignores how Italian Americans, like other ethnic groups, wove the criminal and straight worlds together.
Italian Newarkers gained power through the intersection of their efforts to control the civic, political and economic spheres. In 1927, the Italian American community erected a statue of Christopher Columbus in downtown Washington Park, marking this important public space with a proclamation about Italian contributions to the United States. (The statue was removed in 2020.) Building power through clubs and mutual aid associations, Italian Americans made it into city government, aided by the fact that previously established ethnic groups were leaving the city for the suburbs. In 1949, Ralph Villani was elected mayor, reportedly carried on the shoulders of his supporters among a crowd of 1,000 people to city hall.
Simultaneously, Newark Italians, like their Jewish neighbors, built economic power through illegal activities. Newark’s Italian mafia was run until mid-century by Richie “The Boot” Boiardo. As “Many Saints” portrays, illegal gambling enriched the Italian mob families while immiserating its working-class players. While Italian Americans fought to claim space as White Americans through civic culture, the illegal activities of some suggested greater interest in capitalistic endeavors. All threads merged in the political, as Italian American economic power supported “paisano” politicians, like two-term Mayor Hugh Addonizio who served from 1962 to 1970. Addonizio, a promoter of law-and-order politics, later served a prison sentence for racketeering, thanks to his associations with Boiardo.
Newark became majority Black around 1965 — but its politics remained almost exclusively White, and the ensuing forms of racial oppression in employment, housing, political representation and policing set the stage for the explosive unrest of July 1967, arguably Newark’s most iconic week. “Many Saints” seizes on that moment but depicts a reductive version of racial conflict.
The film cuts briefly to cabdriver John Smith, aggressively hauled out of his taxi by two White cops. Newark police beat and arrested Smith for a minor driving offense, and word quickly spread that Smith was dead. He wasn’t, but the mistake was understandable. As Black Newarkers then certainly knew, but “Many Saints” elides, Newark police regularly killed unarmed Black men with minimal accountability. Smith’s beating, which the film conspicuously avoids depicting, was the proximate spark for the uprising that followed but not the sole cause.
In the film, when a crowd gathers outside the 1st Precinct and begins throwing rocks, Moltisanti drives through the scene, mostly bemused by Black outrage at the police — until he’s hit on the head with a stray rock and his car is threatened. McBrayer witnesses a young Black man gunned down by state troopers. The next day, he’s out throwing a molotov cocktail at a police car — but whether he’s radicalized or just angry we never learn because the film offers no real analysis of Newark race relations.
The resulting conflagration lasted a week and became the subject of intense debate. Early media coverage framed the Newark “riots” through a lens of Black disorder and violence. Life magazine ran a sensationalistic story on snipers (its own author later admitted it was fabricated), and The Washington Post’s sub-headline on July 15, 1967, intoned, “Sniping, Looting are Rampant.”
Historians and the Black community itself rejected this framing; locally, the events of July 1967 are remembered as the Newark Rebellion. Instead of one unified “riot,” the events were broken into two distinct segments: about a day or two of Black Newarkers expressing rage against property, and then most of a week of police and military violence against people to restore social order.
In the film, the unrest that rocked the city is merely backdrop. Several shots show the White characters gazing at a red glow on the horizon, distant enough to pose them no immediate threat but close enough to warn that change is coming. Ignored are the 26 people left dead, mostly Black residents killed by the state. The film misses the chance to highlight the immediate outcome of the uprising: the ramping up of Black-Italian animosity as Black radical activists fought to claim political power in a city controlled by Italian Americans.
The film’s portrayal of Black radical activism in Newark in the 1970s is muddled and simplistic. McBrayer attends a performance by what seem to be Black nationalists, wearing Afros and rapping over the beat of drummers, “Blackness being you/peeping through the red, white and blue” and exhorting the audience to “wake up.” He takes a less political message from the performance, deciding to start his own numbers crew, breaking out from under the thumb of the Italian mob.
The scene evokes the real history of Black nationalism in Newark, which merged politics and culture, as led by Amiri Baraka and others. Baraka (born Everett Leroy Jones in Newark in 1934), became a poet and playwright, earning critical success. But after the assassination of Malcolm X in 1965, Baraka embraced the Black Power movement, and his artistic and organizational efforts helped spawn the Black Arts Movement. It created new cultural forms to raise Black people’s consciousness about their oppression and the need for action.
When Baraka moved back to Newark in late 1965, he created several institutions, from the Spirit House to Jihad Press to the Congress of Afrikan People, that made the city a leader in Black arts, Black cultural nationalism and Black political organizing. His goal was not to simply promote Black culture but to write “poems that shoot guns/poems that wrestle cops.” Culture was a means to spurring communal action and organizing the community for power.
But the fictional McBrayer understands none of this. Instead, the outgrowth of his political awakening is Black entrepreneurial effort, albeit in the criminal realm. Such Black capitalism was touted as Black power by people as varied as Floyd McKissick and Richard Nixon, but it was not the point of the Black nationalist efforts, which resulted in the election of Ken Gibson as the first Black mayor of a major East Coast city in 1970.
“Many Saints of Newark” is a gangster melodrama, not a history monograph. But it evokes Newark’s complicated history through set design and costuming rather than meaningful engagement with race and power. On opening weekend at Newark’s Cityplex, located on the precise stretch of Springfield Avenue where the events of July 1967 occurred, the audience responded to the action scenes more enthusiastically than the scenes of the uprising — perhaps the ultimate community verdict.