Tony Soprano became an iconic figure in American culture because of James Gandolfini’s searing performance, but also because “The Sopranos” tapped into key American mythologies — especially the myth of White ethnic upward mobility by sheer force of will. The show’s opening credits sequence visualized this trajectory, as Tony drives through the shabby, working-class ethnic towns of Northern New Jersey before parking in the driveway of his suburban McMansion. When the show returned to the homeland — Newark — it was either through flashbacks to Tony’s traumatic childhood or present-day trips to bemoan the state of the old neighborhood.