Less publicly, Hill and Gaddis met with President Bush and key advisers on numerous occasions to offer guidance on a systematic overhaul of American foreign policy. I know this because I was, at the time, a third-year history major in an intensive seminar that Gaddis was teaching on historical biography. He then supervised my undergraduate thesis. Over many conversations in which I benefited immensely from his extraordinary generosity as a teacher, Gaddis also described to me the relationship that was developing between the faculty running grand strategy and the Bush administration. He spoke often about how much attention the president devoted to the reading of history. Given the widespread reporting about Bush’s requests for condensed briefing materials and his plainly limited understanding of the region in which he was about to launch a second war, others might wonder whether the president’s appetite for biographies of Abraham Lincoln and “the first George W.” represented an appropriate use of his time. But as Gaddis portrayed him — in office hours with students, quotes for the press, and published commentaries of his own — Bush was far more erudite than many observers were willing to recognize; his eagerness to draw enduring insights from the past, for example, embodied the very approach to global leadership that the seminar on grand strategy sought to impart to its students.