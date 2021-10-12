Though Catholics and Evangelicals have little in common theologically, they were able to team up politically around their shared opposition to abortion, a strategy that has been wildly successful in winning elections, not to mention decimating access to reproductive health care. Of course, there are many Catholic and Protestant teachings that have led up to and inform this partnership — we are not saying that it’s all based entirely on one mistranslation. But it does give us pause to consider what might have been different had this one word in one ancient text been rendered differently — how that might have led some communities thousands of years ago to understand the verse’s intended meaning regarding the nature of the fetus, and what that might mean for us now, in this moment.