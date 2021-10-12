Conservatives wielded this rhetoric about liberal conspiracy more broadly as well. While speaking on behalf of Goldwater at the GOP’s 1964 presidential convention, actor and activist Ronald Reagan starkly contrasted the nominee with “those who would trade our freedom for the soup kitchen of the welfare state.” In his speech accepting the GOP nomination, Goldwater himself proclaimed that “Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice.” This language — and the rejection of a plank denouncing the conspiracy-minded John Birch Society — signaled the GOP’s increasing comfort with incorporating the far right into its coalition.