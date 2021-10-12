In nearly all centers, parental fees were not sufficient to pay child-care workers a decent wage. To ensure safety and quality of care, worker-to-child ratios in centers had to be kept low; with average ratios of one worker for every three or four infants or one worker to every 6 to 10 preschoolers. This meant that each child-care worker’s salary came from the fees paid by only a few families. Most could not afford to pay for a large portion of another worker’s salary from their own incomes.