In 1956, another states’ rights party tapped T. Coleman Andrews, a former Democrat who had previously served as Dwight D. Eisenhower’s IRS commissioner, to serve as its candidate against Eisenhower and Democrat Adlai Stevenson, both of whom conservatives found far too moderate. The new party implemented the Dixiecrat strategy with a few new wrinkles. Clarence Manion, a well-known right-wing broadcaster, proposed putting “independent electors” on individual state ballots — electors who could have voted for Andrews if no other candidate won a majority. And Andrews gave conservatives a reason to vote for him, telling his party’s convention attendees, “Time’s a wasting, and the enemies of the way of life that we cherish rejoice as we are obligingly led closer and closer to national suicide.”