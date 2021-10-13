The surprisingly positive experience of deep talk does not depend on any particular magic of the questions we gave people to discuss. We observed the same results when we simply asked people to have deeper conversations than they normally would. In this experiment, we first asked people to write down five questions they would normally discuss when getting to know someone. They responded with small-talk classics like “Where are you from?,” “What do you do for a living?,” and “How is your work going?” We then asked people to write down another set of five questions that were “deeper” than they would normally discuss. They did so without much difficulty, with the most common including, “What do you regret most in your life?,” “What do you love doing?,” and “Where do you see yourself in 5 years?” Better conversations are not beyond the realm of your imagination. You can have them as long as you are willing to try.