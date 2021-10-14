That effort began in 1979 with U.S. human rights lawyer Peter Weiss. On behalf of the Paraguayan family of 17-year-old Joelito Filártiga, who had been tortured to death in Paraguay, Weiss brought suit in U.S. federal court against Americo Peña-Irala, the former Paraguayan official thought responsible for Joelito’s death, who was then in the United States. To assure the courts of their jurisdiction to hear the case, Weiss unearthed and applied a little-used statute now known as the Alien Tort Claims Act or Alien Tort Statute (ATS), one of the oldest federal laws still in effect. Although it had been passed by the first Congress as part of the United States’ first Judiciary Act of 1789, the law had sat mostly dormant in the modern era. To Weiss, though, the ATS embodied the concept of universal jurisdiction, the idea that some crimes are so heinous that they should be prosecutable everywhere.