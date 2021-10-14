The award reminds us that hundreds of journalists and other human rights defenders in countries such as Afghanistan, India, Mexico, the Philippines and Turkey are being gunned down, tortured, stabbed, detained, beaten or charged with crimes. Most attacks are either reprisals for their reporting or efforts to silence them.
While the Nobel Prize lauds their bravery, it does nothing to hold those who murder and torture journalists accountable. Indeed, this month marks 15 years since an assassin shot dead Politkovskaya, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in her Moscow apartment building (on Putin’s birthday, Oct. 7). To date, the person who ordered her assassination remains unidentified and unprosecuted because authoritarians remain protected by militaries, resources and a complicated web of politics and law.
Just a few decades ago, however, the United States had a vision to stop such violations of human rights and to provide redress to the survivors by working though U.S. courts. Only a return to this commitment will provide justice and accountability in cases brought to light by journalists working to expose gross human rights violations
That effort began in 1979 with U.S. human rights lawyer Peter Weiss. On behalf of the Paraguayan family of 17-year-old Joelito Filártiga, who had been tortured to death in Paraguay, Weiss brought suit in U.S. federal court against Americo Peña-Irala, the former Paraguayan official thought responsible for Joelito’s death, who was then in the United States. To assure the courts of their jurisdiction to hear the case, Weiss unearthed and applied a little-used statute now known as the Alien Tort Claims Act or Alien Tort Statute (ATS), one of the oldest federal laws still in effect. Although it had been passed by the first Congress as part of the United States’ first Judiciary Act of 1789, the law had sat mostly dormant in the modern era. To Weiss, though, the ATS embodied the concept of universal jurisdiction, the idea that some crimes are so heinous that they should be prosecutable everywhere.
On appeal, Weiss and the Filártiga family won a $10 million judgment against Peña-Irala and secured his deportation from the United States. But Filártiga v. Peña-Irala had broader effects, inspiring a fledgling movement to end impunity and provide redress to the survivors of egregious human right abuses. Nongovernmental organizations such as Amnesty International and the Lawyers Committee for Human Rights (now Human Rights First) began campaigning for companion laws, and lawyers at other nonprofit organizations, including the Center for Constitutional Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union, sued other abusers, using the ATS. In one such action, deposed Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, his daughter and his estate found themselves sued by thousands of their victims in the first such class-action lawsuit against a former head of state.
Two Pennsylvanians in Congress, Rep. Gus Yatron (D) and Sen. Arlen Specter (R), also saw the potential of this American-style litigation: If the rest of the world ignored gross violations or were mired in complicated political and legal quagmires, the survivors themselves could sue their violators in U.S. court. Taking legal action might also help these victims restore lost agency, even if it could never fully repair the damage.
Bringing some semblance of justice to survivors and a pathway to recovery was the main thrust of their legislation, but Congress’s vision for what became the Torture Victim Protection Act (TVPA) was much bigger. The 1991 bill, signed into law by President George H.W. Bush, would affirm and expand the ATS. But it also served as model legislation for other countries in hopes of collectively correcting a global system still enabling impunity for such violations. If duplicated globally, there would be nowhere torturers could go that their victims could not sue them in a court of law.
The laws and lawsuits inspired new lawyers and the founding of new NGOs, including Earthrights International and the Center for Justice and Accountability (CJA). Representing Indigenous communities in Myanmar and Nigeria whose lives and livelihoods were devastated by oil exploration, Earthrights used the UTS to sue Unocal and Royal Dutch Petroleum, securing, respectively, out-of-court settlements of $30 million and $15.5 million.
CJA represented the family of famed war correspondent Marie Colvin and with Scott Gilmore sued the Syrian Arab Republic using another statute, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, for Colvin’s 2012 targeted killing, winning a $302.5 million judgment. Even if they don’t collect on the judgment anytime soon, they scored a moral, symbolic victory, and the evidence gathered through the process helps inform future prosecutions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and others in his regime.
Although these and dozens of other individual wins in U.S. courts showed the law’s utility, the law subsequently has been robbed of its potential to expand access to justice, spawn international action to stop torture and provide redress for victims of torture. Why? Because the U.S. Supreme Court severely curtailed the original law, most notably in 2013 with its decision in Kiobel v. Royal Dutch Petroleum.
In Kiobel, the court decided that ATS lawsuits must “touch and concern” the United States, and the ruling created a strong presumption against the use of ATS for acts committed outside the United States. So while the TVPA is still intact, these hurdles rendered the ATS, the original law that it was meant to expand, useless for many victims. It is yet another example of a Supreme Court turning back the clock and diminishing rights.
Still, however, some have made their cases successfully, among them a few survivors of the “war on terror” who sued private contractors involved in the torture or deaths of loved ones. That includes a case brought against the contract psychologists who designed the CIA’s “enhanced interrogation” program by torture survivors Suleiman Salim and Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud, and the family of Gul Rahman, who died in custody.
A Nobel Peace Prize is a great reminder of the importance of press freedom, but the multiple assaults on journalists, human rights and democracy call for much greater action. That includes wide-ranging tools for human rights defenders to pursue justice, especially when international systems fail. It’s what Congress created the space to do with the ATS and then the TVPA. Additional action would affirm a U.S. commitment to international human rights and freedom of the press while alleviating the pressure on other governments to do all the justice work. It is the least we can do to support those who do so much for us.