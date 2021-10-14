Sam says he’s 21 when he meets Rebecca on a first date. As a man who was once that age, I should note that Sam acts more mature than every other 21-year-old heterosexual man in human history. Rather than be startled by who his blind date turns out to be, he effortlessly wines and dines Rebecca. He quotes Rilke. He has the most mature relationship with his father in recorded television narratives. When Rebecca breaks up with him, he responds with quiet confidence, “There’s something I should warn you of: I’m only going to get more wonderful.” He turns down a much richer contract to stay at AFC Richmond and make Rebecca feel wanted.