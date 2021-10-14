Still, we need to be honest about this show’s flaws if it is to be considered part of America’s social infrastructure. And my objection to Season 2 centers on the plotline in which owner Rebecca Welton and star player Sam Obisanya meet cute on an app and then start dating. Rebecca breaks it off, but the season ends with considerable ambiguity about “will they or won’t they?” in the third and final season of the show.
Some might be hailing this May-December romance with a gender twist. Furthermore, within the confines of the show, Sam is so ridiculously charming and cute that one cannot help but root for Rebecca to cast aside her very legitimate concerns about the power dynamic between them and be happy.
That said, there is no getting around the fact that Sam is a Mature Pixie Dream Boy.
Yes, this is a riff off the “Manic Pixie Dream Girl” trope, which its creator described as a fantasy female character who “exists solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries and adventures.” Since the term was first coined, the concept of the manic pixie dream guy has also been developed.
That is not exactly what I am talking about. The boyfriends on “Ted Lasso” — particularly Roy Kent and Sam — are not manic in the slightest. Rather, they are something even more appealing to women over the age of 30 — they are not guys, but rather emotionally intelligent and mature men. A Mature Pixie Dream Boy is an emotionally available, mature male who exists to draw out a woman’s capacity for joy and self-discovery. And they are as unrealistic as the Manic Pixie Dream Girls that populated rom-coms during the mid-2000s.
The contrast between Sam and Roy offers some useful clarity on the differences between a grounded character and a fantasy figure. Roy Kent makes sense as a devoted boyfriend. He has just retired from soccer and is trying to figure out his purpose. He is legitimately impressed with Keeley’s growth. He usually does the right thing, but only after not quite figuring out what the problem is and then yelling expletives. He’s a great boyfriend, but Brett Goldstein plays him as a human being.
Sam, played by Toheeb Jimoh, is a thinner character. This is not a knock on Jimoh, who exudes charm and will no doubt be cast as an MCU superhero at some point this decade. Rather, it is that the writers of “Ted Lasso” barely offer any motivations for this character, especially his attraction to Rebecca. As Salon’s Melanie McFarland notes, “Ten episodes into the second season we’ve yet to do the latter or fundamentally know anything substantial about Sam beyond the playlists and reading material we’d encounter on his iPad, and how he behaves in the moment.”
Sam says he’s 21 when he meets Rebecca on a first date. As a man who was once that age, I should note that Sam acts more mature than every other 21-year-old heterosexual man in human history. Rather than be startled by who his blind date turns out to be, he effortlessly wines and dines Rebecca. He quotes Rilke. He has the most mature relationship with his father in recorded television narratives. When Rebecca breaks up with him, he responds with quiet confidence, “There’s something I should warn you of: I’m only going to get more wonderful.” He turns down a much richer contract to stay at AFC Richmond and make Rebecca feel wanted.
Hopefully, Season 3 will deepen Sam’s character a bit and give him wants, desires and foibles independent of Rebecca. That would be helpful. The problem with the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope was that it fostered the unrealistic expectation that women exist merely as adorable adjuncts to men who need to learn about themselves. The problem with the Mature Pixie Dream Boy is that it creates similarly unrealistic expectations of young men. Because no one in real life is as fabulous as Sam Obisanya.