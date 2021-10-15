Yet, when Romans ended their generosity and stopped welcoming new citizens, their society landed at a critical crossroad. After A.D. 212, no one born outside Roman territory was ever invited to become a citizen. Even as more foreigners, refugees and migrants came into Rome’s lands in these years, seeking the same opportunities that had attracted migrants in the past — better jobs, better quality of life, an escape from civil wars back home — Rome’s government spent exorbitant sums to build massive walls around cities and towns, to keep foreigners out. As the empire grew, a rigid two-tier legal system developed, one for Rome’s citizens and one for the recent arrivals, the peregrini, or “foreigners,” who by one estimate numbered between 1 million and 2 million people by the 4th century A.D. And there was no path to integrate them.