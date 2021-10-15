Imaging technology further validates that psychological and emotional factors spur chronic pain. A. Vania Apkarian, who runs a neuroscience pain lab at Northwestern University, predicted with 85 percent accuracy which subjects would develop chronic pain by looking not at their backs but at their brains. His team found that, when pain shifts from acute to chronic, it actually moves to different regions of the brain, regions that — tellingly — are also involved in controlling emotion, memory and learning. Apkarian now views chronic pain as a brain-learning phenomenon linked to “emotion-related” circuitry. Clinicians usually want to treat the site of the pain, he told me. “What we are saying is that’s often the wrong thing to do, because that’s not where the pain is coming from.” Pain researchers find that more than 90 percent of people with lower-back pain recover in just days or weeks. Chronic pain, by contrast, is a whole different animal, and it appears that it’s born in the brain.