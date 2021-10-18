For the sake of argument, assume that targeting each individual silo with a nuclear weapon is desirable and necessary. (While many analysts have long argued against the wisdom of targeting adversary strategic forces, it has been U.S. strategic practice historically, and some recent scholarship contends that it has been successful for U.S. strategic goals.) At present, there are about 270 apparent silos observable in the three silo fields. If the third field grows to match the others, they will total about 350. Using the historical standard of targeting each missile silo with two warheads (to account for possible launch failures), this works out to about 700 warheads needed. This number is about half of the 1,550 accountable warheads allowed to the United States under the terms of the New START Treaty, so it’s considerable, but not unmanageable.