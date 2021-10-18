As is usual nowadays, there are fulsome hosannas and acid critiques. For the former, see Kori Schake and James Stavridis and Barry McCaffrey. For the latter, see Michael Cohen and Spencer Ackerman. Given Powell’s role in selling the 2003 invasion of Iraq to the United States and the United Nations, the critiques should be read. So should the hosannas, however: I know a lot of people who had no reason to stick up for Powell who went out of their way to say he was a stand-up guy. This does not erase his enabling of the Iraq War, but it points out the uselessness of caricature when describing Powell’s legacy.
The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts is less interested in re-litigating Powell’s career than noting what his rise and fall signifies for the Republican Party. Powell first came to prominence during the Ronald Reagan years when he served as the first African American national security adviser (he had a lot of firsts in his career). He was a true product of the military meritocracy: Powell stated several times in interviews that his career had stalled until he earned a White House fellowship that fast-tracked his career advancement.
Powell’s best career decade was the 1990s. Serving as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Powell helped orchestrate Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was one of Bob Woodward’s primary sources for “The Commanders.”
By 1996, Powell had come out as a Republican, and was thought to be the only person who could derail President Bill Clinton’s reelection chances. In other words, he and not Barack Obama could very well have been the United States’ first African American president. The Daily Beast’s Matt K. Lewis is correct when he notes, “there is reason to believe that Powell was Ronald Reagan’s vision of the Republican Party’s bright future.”
In 2000, Powell’s aura was still powerful enough that I can recall Sen. John McCain and George W. Bush battling during a presidential primary debate over having Powell on their side. McCain said he intended to have Powell serve as his secretary of state if he won. I remember that rankling Bush, who intended to do the same thing.
What this symbolized was Powell’s standing within the GOP’s foreign policy firmament at the turn-of-the-century. He exuded foreign policy competence, and his determination to avoid future Vietnam wars was no doubt reassuring to a lot of American voters, myself included.
While Powell was a skilled bureaucratic infighter under President George H.W. Bush, he got steamrolled during the presidency of Bush’s son, George W. Bush. He was loved within the State Department as a man who listened to the experts in the building. In the end, however, Vice President Richard Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld got their way, and were able to exploit Powell’s reputation to further their own desire to invade Iraq. There is a reason I ranked him so low in considering post-Cold War secretaries of state.
After his tenure as secretary of state, Powell’s influence within the GOP quickly withered. He endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama in 2008 and defended him robustly against accusations that he was a secret Muslim. He continued to endorse Democrats after that, causing Republicans to reject him in turn.
In that way, Powell was a precursor of the exodus of professionals from the GOP that has realigned the parties over the past decade. In Richard Haass’s appreciation of Powell’s life, the Council on Foreign Relations president characterized him as “a quintessential American; a son of immigrants; an inveterate optimist who advised not to ‘take counsel of your fears or naysayers’ and that ‘perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.’ ” That sounds like Reagan’s GOP, but it bears little resemblance to what Republicans evince in 2021.
When he was nominated to be secretary of state, it seemed like Powell would be the first in a long line of GOP appointees who would push forward a conservative variant of liberal internationalism. Instead he represented the beginning of the end of that strain of thought in the GOP. That is worth mourning as well.