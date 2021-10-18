As is usual nowadays, there are fulsome hosannas and acid critiques. For the former, see Kori Schake and James Stavridis and Barry McCaffrey. For the latter, see Michael Cohen and Spencer Ackerman. Given Powell’s role in selling the 2003 invasion of Iraq to the United States and the United Nations, the critiques should be read. So should the hosannas, however: I know a lot of people who had no reason to stick up for Powell who went out of their way to say he was a stand-up guy. This does not erase his enabling of the Iraq War, but it points out the uselessness of caricature when describing Powell’s legacy.