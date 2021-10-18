By the end of March 2020, I had started my pandemic diary. That monthly exercise ended this past June. By that point, I was fully vaccinated, and a lot of daily aspects of my life seemed on the path to normalcy. Then came the delta variant and the reactions to the delta variant.
As the fall has progressed and as coronavirus caseloads come down, however, that return to normalcy still seems conceivable. And in the past few months, I have done plenty of things that were part of my normal routines in the Before Time. Teaching students in person. Attending professional conferences. Running my own conference. Catching a cold. Going to the theater and eating in restaurants.
I have found the positives of reconnecting with people and activities from the pre-pandemic normal to be gratifying. There is no denying, however, that at best my world is only halfway back. I am still wearing a mask while teaching. Going out to eat is still possible, but the options are more pinched. Everything seems to close earlier than it used to.
Part of this is the pandemic, but a lot of it has to do with problems that the pandemic exacerbated (a point my colleagues Kate McNamara and Abraham Newman made so cogently last year). It turns out, for example, that global supply chains designed to optimize “just in time” production are not set up to handle a constant stream of supply-and-demand shocks. It also turns out that there was a truck driver crisis well before people started getting sick with the novel coronavirus.
What is difficult to discern is whether the current moment is a temporary lull before the problems get worse, or a halfway mark on the way to a better world. It is easy to see how, as winter approaches, the pandemic rears its ugly head again and all the other attendant problems get worse. But it is also possible to envision that the delta variant is covid’s last big wave, that over time investments in supply chain capacity lead to a lessening of bottlenecks, and we return to a world in which productivity gains and reappraisals of what’s important in life lead to an economy and society better off than before.
I know my job here at Spoiler Alerts is to tell you which outcome is more likely, but truth be told, I do not know. Predicting the course of this pandemic is a fool’s errand. What is more important for the half-life of this column’s existence in the marketplace of ideas is the radical uncertainty that everyone is feeling right now.
This weekend’s foray to the theater was fun. Sure, we were all masked and had to show proof of vaccination. But the play was interesting and downtown Boston felt like it had a heartbeat. In this moment of equipoise between a better future and a dark one, moments like that are worth savoring.