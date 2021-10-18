It did not go well. The Cayuses, a small tribe of horsemen and traders, welcomed the missionaries and their God, hoping they might be useful supplements to their own religion. But after their land was overrun by White settlers and after a catastrophic measles epidemic, Cayuse warriors invoked their traditional right to punish failed medicine men. They killed Marcus and Narcissa Whitman, along with 11 other White men, in an attack on Nov. 29, 1847, that became infamous as the Whitman Massacre.