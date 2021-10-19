This is a question that communities across the country are asking, and it seems that the very concept of the library — a physical space for the storage and consultation of books — is under threat. But libraries have endured for centuries because each generation has reshaped the library in its own image, with new intellectual agendas and new buildings that reflect the priorities of the community and the day. As libraries today embrace redesigns, making room for computers, meeting spaces, culinary learning centers and coffee shops to serve their patrons, they are following in a long tradition of adaptation, from the first medieval libraries that chained their books when visitors surged, to 19th-century libraries that had to make new space for women and children.