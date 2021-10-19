The committee requested documents related to “the planning and organizing of events in Washington D.C. on Jan. 5 and 6.” Those “events” included speeches by Trump and others at a “Stop the Steal” rally that took place just before his supporters headed to the Capitol. The speeches claimed that the election was riddled with fraud, that Trump was the winner of the election and that Congress should not certify Biden as the winner. Such rallies are obviously not included in a president’s official “duties.” The president has nothing to do with administering elections or counting electoral votes, and certainly nothing to do with attempting to stop that process.