This prolonged period of rising sea level left many coastal lands underwater, places where people once lived. For those whose ancestors had occupied such places, the pain of loss was acute. For the Tamil peoples in southern India, the drowning of their vast ancestral homeland Kumari Kandam, where their culture had blossomed, is today still blamed squarely on the ocean: the enemy, the aggressor. And in the 1880s in the Shetland Islands of Scotland, an elderly authority in occult lore declared that “the sea is the greatest witch in all the world.”