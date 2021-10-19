But have you ever considered how such tales originated?
Almost three millennia ago, the Greek poet Hesiod told stories about Triton, ruler of an underwater realm, stories that like many from the beginnings of literacy were probably transcriptions of popular oral traditions. There are also mermaid stories at the heart of ancient Celtic tradition, throughout the ancient Norse world, along Baltic coasts and farther afield.
While we dismiss these stories as myths, doing so misreads the past. It assumes that our ancestors, long before the advent of literacy, were people of prodigious imagination who spent much of their time inventing and telling fantastic stories. This is far from the truth.
Instead, to maximize the chances of their descendants surviving in an uncertain world with many risks, our preliterate ancestors mentally amassed and organized their knowledge about the natural world and then — exactly as we do today for the same reasons — shared it with their children and grandchildren. Stories about volcano eruptions, seas rising and other natural disasters got passed down from generation to generation.
To make these stories more palatable and more memorable, some information was exaggerated, and over time additional details about places and peoples were added to the original narratives. All of which explains why today we consider myths and legends to be invented, rather than the repackaged, repurposed and time-battered products of stories about memorable happenings.
By failing to understand this distinction, however, we are depriving ourselves of knowledge that would not just deepen our understanding of the past but could enhance our ability to cope in a future shaped by climate change.
During the coldest time of the last great ice age about 20,000 years ago, so much ice lay on the continents that the surface of the ocean — from which the water to make this ice had come — was around 400 feet lower than it is today. After the ice age ended, ice on the land melted, returning water to the ocean and raising its surface by the same amount — a process that took several thousand years to complete.
That meant that for generations of people, the sea rose, eating away the fringes of the land, pushing its occupants ever farther inland — and swamping entire towns and villages. To warn and protect their children and grandchildren, people shared tales of such catastrophes.
In Australia, home to one of the world’s oldest unbroken cultures, at least 20 groups of stories from this era have been passed on orally for more than 7,000 years. These stories recall the progressive submergence of this continent’s fringes and the changes it wrought in landscapes and societies. They also illustrate the anxiety of the people affected — “When will this flooding end?” “Will all the land eventually be submerged?” “What can we do?”
This prolonged period of rising sea level left many coastal lands underwater, places where people once lived. For those whose ancestors had occupied such places, the pain of loss was acute. For the Tamil peoples in southern India, the drowning of their vast ancestral homeland Kumari Kandam, where their culture had blossomed, is today still blamed squarely on the ocean: the enemy, the aggressor. And in the 1880s in the Shetland Islands of Scotland, an elderly authority in occult lore declared that “the sea is the greatest witch in all the world.”
The losses inflicted by the ocean spanned the world and left generations profoundly traumatized. As with the tales intended to serve as a warning, generations of people passed down stories about rising seas to ensure that no one forgot what had happened.
And like most enduring oral traditions, those stories evolved — over thousands of years, across hundreds of generations — to involve real worlds beneath the sea inhabited by kindred beings. Descriptions of these worlds were intended to bring the past to life and honor ancestral homelands now submerged under the sea. To make the stories believable, storytellers gave these beings fish tails so it would be understood how they could live below water.
Something similar happened with giants. The post-glacial rise of sea level drowned many land connections that people had once routinely crossed. After those connections became submerged, stories about people having once crossed them became progressively less believable. So the storytellers made these people giants, able to effortlessly straddle wide bodies of water. And so memories of the past endured.
In these ways, such tales entered the cultural armories of peoples in many parts of the world. Some have reached us today — not as traumatic recollections of land and people lost, but as benign diversions, lighthearted stories that delight children and spark their imaginations.
Yet today, revisiting the original meanings of these tales has newfound relevance, as we are on the brink of another period of multi-century ocean rise that will force changes to the way most coastal people live.
Our ancestors lacked the ability to predict the future that we have now. Instead they responded to rising sea levels incrementally. Each generation hoped that the seas would stop rising, rooting themselves along the coast only to see the ocean submerge vast tracks of land and eventually swamp the places where they lived.
Tales about mermaids and underwater cities are more than just fictional lore. Their roots recall the real experiences and suffering of people around the world as sea levels rose, and understanding them will give us insights in our reactions to climate change.
In this way, well-worn ancient myths can serve as stark cautionary tales about the impending costs of rising sea levels for those living in coastal places in 2021 and in the future.