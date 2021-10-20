Morale plummeted among Black WACs, but they did not end their pursuit of the equal treatment that was due to them. Like White WACs, they had answered the nation’s urgent call to replace men in essential military jobs. Like Black men, they were committed to the war for freedom abroad but also for freedom at home. They rallied behind the popular “Double V” campaign, in which African Americans fought for dual victories, one against tyranny overseas and another against the tyranny in the United States that so viciously targeted them.