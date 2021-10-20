A case can be made that booster shots are warranted for people in the occupational-risk categories, but it is not because these workers are at a particularly high risk of getting very sick. It is because they are at higher risk of spreading the virus to those who cannot protect themselves. That category includes immunocompromised people (like my patients), kids who are not yet eligible for their first doses, very elderly patients with multiple medical conditions and even, to a lesser degree, people who have chosen to not get vaccinated. (I say “lesser degree” because there is obviously a more effective and direct way those people can protect themselves: They can get the jab.) The defensible case for boosters for young, healthy workers such as myself has almost entirely to do with preventing us from becoming intermediate hosts of the virus — even if that’s not how the decision has been presented.