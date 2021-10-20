In 1952, three years before Till was lynched, and five miles from the courthouse where his killers would be acquitted, Jerome G. Little was born into a sharecropping family. Despite his proximity to the murder in time and place, Little never heard the story of the lynching until 1974, when he joined the Marine Corps, traveled the world and realized that Till’s story was better preserved abroad than it was in Tallahatchie County. Similarly, the Rev. Wheeler Parker, Till’s cousin and an eyewitness to the lynching, experienced silence around the murder; no one asked for his account for 30 years. And it took the state of Mississippi 49 years to dedicate its first memorial to Till.