Harassment like this is happening everywhere, not just in my Florida county. And there is plenty of evidence that the current school board battles are not the spontaneous actions of concerned parents who want to solve problems. Conservative organizations have held “School Board Boot Camp” and sent leaders from out of state to speak at school board meetings. According to The Washington Post, Republican megadonors have financed efforts to fight masks in schools. A draft letter one conservative group circulated in its networks provides a script: “NAME is excited to be joining NAME OF SCHOOL this year,” it reads, and “I have to speak up for what is best for my kids.” I agree. They do. And I do. But if their real mission is to sow political division until they get what they want, a mirror of their ideals in public education, they can’t do it through threats and intimidation. If the real mission of protesting mask mandates at school board meetings is to light fires, I won’t stand by and watch them burn.