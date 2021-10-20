Like the minimum wage, this is an issue that Democrats can take into tough races and try to win on. And if the national electorate primarily associated the Democratic Party with ideas like lower prescription drug costs, rather than lifestyle liberalism and avant-garde cultural politics, it wouldn’t face such punishing disadvantages in the Senate and the electoral college. But Sinema opposes the idea — and by doing so, she may cost Biden his single best opportunity not only to make health care more affordable for many Americans but also to do something voters will like, and remember. (The money saved through price negotiation would also help pay for other programs in the bill.)